Clinton E. Porter, 90, of Newville, PA was called from life to join his Heavenly Father and be reunited with this loving wife Daphine Porter on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Born Clinton Edward Quesenberry, Jr. on March 14, 1931 in Coalwood, WV, he was the son of the late Launa Messer and Clinton Quesenberry and stepson of Walter Porter. Clinton grew up in Prestonsburg, KY along with his beloved grandmother Malinda Messer.

He was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by family and friends who knew and loved him.

Clinton served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955, where he worked as an airplane mechanic.

He is survived by his children; son Ed Porter and daughter Barb Majeski; two granddaughters and four great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife and daughter-in-law.

Family and Friends are welcome to the grave side service and interment on September 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Westminster Cemetery - 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle, PA.