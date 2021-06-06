1SG(RET) Cletus L. Wise, Jr., 60, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Cletus was born on August 10, 1960, to Cletus L. Wise, Sr., and the late H. Charmaine (Reeder) Wise.

He was a 1979 Graduate of Boiling Springs High School where he was a wrestler and was in the band. He also attended Barnitz United Methodist Church with his family. After graduation Cletus joined the Army where he served 23 years, including time in Kuwait and Iraq. He was awarded the Bronze Star as well as many other medals. Cletus retired at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and then a few years ago returned to Pennsylvania.

Cletus enjoyed fishing, Nascar Racing and Steelers football.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sister Jodie K. Wise Fuller (Gregory), Ickesburg, and two brothers, Scott A. Wise, (Colleen) of Carlisle and Steven L. Wise, (Shelly) of Shippensburg and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service at 6:30PM on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Barnitz United Methodist Church, 23 Church Ln, Carlisle, PA 17013 with the Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 6:00PM until service.