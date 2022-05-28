Cleo Joan Hosler

January 14, 1937- May 26, 2022

Cleo Joan Hockenberry Hosler, 85, of Newville, died Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at her home with the aid of Hospice and surrounded by family. She was born January 14th, 1937 in Newville, the daughter of Foster and Rena Reinhardt Hockenberry. For fifty years, Cleo was married to the love of her life, George Harry Hosler, who preceded her in death January 8th, 2005.

For more than twenty-five years George and Cleo lived in Fairbanks, Alaska. In later years, they also had a winter home in Arizona and traveled between Alaska, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Not having children of their own, their dogs Mopey and Minnie were their pride and joy. Cleo was employed in the pharmacy at the Fairbanks Downtown Co-op.

Cleo was a member of the Newville First Church of God. She was much loved by her large extended family, her church family and a lifelong friend to everyone she ever met. She loved her family more than anything and she loved to cook and entertain her brothers and sisters. An evening of card parties and board games were always enjoyed by the family after her delicious meals. Cleo was the last of her 14 brothers and sisters. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family throughout the United States. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Herman (died in infancy), Paul (Inez), Marie Diehl (Jake), Norma Hostetter (Emory), Carl (Dorothea), Jay (Shirley), Clair (Irene), Annabelle Allard, Florence Webber (Harold), Ruth Keck (John), Linda Motter Gensler, Carolyn Shearer Hoover (John), Raymond (Judy) and Eva Wolfe (Melvin).

A viewing will be held Thursday June 2, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville, and Friday June 3, from 10 to 11 AM in the Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, with the Rev. Wayne Good and Dick Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope United Methodist Cemetery, Newville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Whiskey Run Road Newville, or Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA 17241.