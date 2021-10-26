Clark L. Slothower, 98, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Chapel Pointe in Carlisle. He was born on April 30, 1923, in Mechanicsburg and was the son of Clarence Slothower and Rosie (Farrence) Slothower. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy M. (Chronister) Slothower, two daughters, Doris M. (husband Vince) Mitchell and Marcella G. (husband Leroy) Hippensteel both of Mechanicsburg, two granddaughters, Shannon M. (husband Jerome) Tanberg of Carlisle and Brittney M. Hippensteel of Lancaster, two great-granddaughters, Grace M. Tanberg and Charlotte R. Tanberg both of Carlisle. He was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Charles Lynes and Paul Lynes. Clark was a lifelong farmer in the Mechanicsburg Area. He also worked as a construction carpenter, a mechanic for the former Dauphin Oil Co. in Carlisle and for Kinney Shoe Co. in Mechanicsburg. Clark enjoyed hunting, farming and taking care of his family. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Steve Motter as the officiant. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.