Claribel M. Lecrone

August 14, 1927- January 02, 2023

Claribel M. Lecrone, 95, of Dillsburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home after a battle with COPD. Born at home in 1927 she was the daughter of the late Vance and Beatrice Haar.

Claribel was the former Secretary for Haar's Inc in Dillsburg and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Claribel was strong-willed, compassionate and loved life. She had a passion for golf, bingo and spending quality time with her family. She was the longest standing member of the Monaghan Presbyterian Church at 75 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Connie L. Darbrow (Al) of Dillsburg and Vickie L. Hardy (Doug) of Dillsburg; five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, fourteen great great children, and one brother, Elwood Haar of Dillsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ray A. Lecrone, two of her brothers George and Boyd Haar, great grandson Baby David.

Services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at Monaghan Presbyterian Church, 1185 Gettysburg Pike, Dillsburg, PA with the Rev. Janice M Tiedeck officiating. Viewing will be held Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her church Monaghan Presbyterian Church, 1185 Gettysburg Pike, Dillsburg, PA 17019 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.

