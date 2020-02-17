Clarence O. "Chuck" Searing

Clarence O. Searing, 83, of Carlisle died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born in Colombia, South America, on February 24, 1936 to the late Robert M. and Jane Degleman Searing and was the widow of Cora A. Ritchey Searing who passed on December 3, 2019.

Chuck had retired as an analyst for the N.S.A at the Dept. of Defense at Ft. Mead, MD.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Searing of York, PA and brother, Robert M. Searing of Colorado Springs, CO.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Henry Chapel at Chapel Pointe, 770 S. Hanover St. Carlisle, PA. Officiating services will be Rev. Steven P. Motter. Interment will be private in the Bedford Memorial Park, Bedford, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory. To read the full obituary and sign the guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

