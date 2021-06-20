Clarence Edward Mortlock

Clarence, known as Ed, 92, died June 17, in Arden Courts, Harrisburg. Prior to his transfer to Arden Courts, he had resided in Green Ridge Village, Newville, for 20 years. He was born in 1928, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Clarence and Beatrice Michel Mortlock. He was a graduate of Pierre S. DuPont High School and the University of Delaware with a BSEE in Engineering. Prior to his college education, he served in the US Army from 1950-1952, HQ Co 196 Inf. Regiment, during the Korean War, and was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married another University student, Betty Andrews, in 1955. Following graduation he was first employed by Bell Labs in NY and in 1961, joined the Aero Space Div. Of General Electric in Utica, NY. His 30 year career with GE took him to Oklahoma City and later to Philadelphia where he held several patents for the company and was a Senior Member of the Elfun Society. During this time he and his family lived in Media, PA where he assisted the Middletown Township (Delaware County) in organizing a Town Watch program and chaired a committee to select a TV cable provider for the area. After early retirement in 1990, he and his wife moved to NC where they had a home on Lake Hiwassee Lake, near Murphy, where he found enjoyment building docks, fishing, golfing, and leading an association to gain classification as a 'recreation district', that enabled the community to receive tax money in place of dues. In 2000 he and Betty relocated to Newville. Ed continued to be active in Green Ridge Village until his diagnosis with Alzheimer's in 2014 required care.