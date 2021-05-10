Clarence E. Whisler

Clarence Edward Whisler, 77, of Bloserville died early morning on Sunday May 9, 2021 after a long hard-fought battle of Stage 4 cancer and Parkinson's Disease. He always remained optimistic and continued to live as independently as possible until the end. Clarence enlisted in the United States Army in the fall of 1963 after high school where he was stationed in Korea. Upon the end of his enlistment, he worked briefly at 2 other jobs before finding his place at AMP where he worked for over 30 years. Clarence was happiest in the outdoors and loved fishing, hunting, and photography. He also enjoyed going to the movies and collecting a wide range of memorabilia that he happily showed guests in his home. Clarence liked spending his time in his later years with his close friends and family going out to eat and searching for items to complete his collections.