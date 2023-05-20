Clarence "Ed" Butterworth, Jr.

September 23, 1948- May 17, 2023

Clarence "Ed" Butterworth Jr., 74, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 23, 1948, in Johnstown to the late Clarence E. Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Lindsay) Butterworth. Ed was the widower of Aleene L. (Mervine) Butterworth who passed away in September of 2019 after they enjoyed 50 years of marriage.

He was employed by PPG Industries for 35 years before he retired and started his own business, Butterworth Electric. Ed was a member of Second Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was actively involved in the Ham radio club and was a Mason who met at Carlisle Lodge #260. Ed was a sportsman, he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fly fishing, and tying his own flies. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam era. Above all, Ed loved his family. He was always happy when he was spending time with his wife, daughters and his grandchildren.

Ed is survived by his three loving daughters, Tracy L. (husband Eugene) Heyman of Boiling Springs, Susan R. Gladding of Fresno, CA, and Julie A. (wife Lori) Butterworth of Boiling Springs; five grandchildren, EJ, Olivia, Piper, Carter, and Isla. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Smith and one son-in-law, Gavin Gladding.

A Service of Witness to The Resurrection will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey W. Gibelius officiating. A private interment will be held in the Second Presbyterian Memorial Garden at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ed to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013.

