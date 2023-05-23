Clara P. Johnson

June 26, 1936 - May 20, 2023

Clara P. Johnson, age 86 of Carlisle, formerly of Newville, passed away May 20, 2022 at Sarah Todd Home. She was born June 26, 1936 in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late John and Virgie (Russell) Lynch. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Johnson in 2020.

Clara had a very strong faith and attended weekly bible study, steadfast in her devotion. She was a life member of the American Legion Post 421 in Newville, a life member of the Carlisle VFW Post 477 Ladies Auxiliary and the Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070 in Newville. Clara loved baking and cooking, especially fudge, pies, cookies and Easter eggs. She loved traveling the world over and loved to go dancing. Clara was most proud of her husband and her family meant the world to her.

Clara is survived by her children, Kenton Johnson and wife, Julia of Newport Richey, FL, David Johnson and wife, Mary of Benton, Karen Miller and husband, Brian of Waynesboro and James Johnson and wife, Kristina of Carlisle; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her siblings, Martha Kelley, Charles Lynch, Blanche Rhone and Peg Baum. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Lynch, Vesta Adams and Grace Shannon.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg where viewing will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. Pastor Dale Barrick of Great Hope Baptist Church will officiate the funeral. Clara will be laid to rest beside her husband at Westminster Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.