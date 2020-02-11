Clara H. Harry, 79, of Mercersburg, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Irene Pouliet officiating. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the funeral home and also 10:00 AM until the service. Burial will be in South Fairview Church of God Cemetery. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family and to view the full obituary.