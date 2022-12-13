Clara B. Petras

February 20, 1931- December 09, 2022

Clara B. Petras, 91, of Boiling Springs, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at Thornwald Home in Carlisle. She was born Friday, February 20, 1931, in Vandergrift, and was a daughter of the late John Bernat and Frances Bernat. Clara was the widow of Edward J. Petras who died January 3, 2008.

Clara was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. She enjoyed playing Bingo, doing ceramics and camping. She is survived by four daughters, Cindy L. (Joe) Marique of Boiling Springs, Charleen A. (Randy) Raudabaugh of Carlisle, Carol D. (Joel) Geary of Mechanicsburg and Cheri D. (Bobby) Armolt of Carlisle, three brothers, John "Jack" Bernat, Richard Bernat and Edward Bernat, one sister Joan Antenucci, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother Ronald Bernat, one sister Rita Hribik and two grandsons, Ryan Geary and Justin Raudabaugh.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle with Rev. Javed Kashif officiating. Private burial will follow the services at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Citizen's Fire Co. No. 1, 405 Forge Rd., Boiling Springs, PA 17007. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.