Claire M. Snyder

Claire M. (Knouse) Snyder, 88, passed away February 21 at the Thornwald Home in Carlisle.

She was the widow of Luther L. Snyder and was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Snyder; her daughter, Susanna Kirk; and her brother, Charles Knouse.

Surviving are her children: George (and Sandra) Snyder, McAllisterville, Luther (and Sharon) Snyder, Elliotsburg and Jeanette (and Jim) Fuller, Newport; her brother: C. A. "Buck" (and Robin) Knouse, Newport; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Faith United Church, 6968 Veteran's Way, Ickesburg, 17037. Friends will be received at the church from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.

Claire's family would like to extend a grateful thank-you to the staff at Thornwald Home for the loving care Claire received while living there.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith United Church or Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, 17013.

For full obituary information, please visit www.lochstampforfh.com.

Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Loysville is handling arrangements.

