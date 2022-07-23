Claire M. Brehm

December 09, 1934- July 17, 2022

Claire M. Brehm, 87, passed away July 17, 2022, at home in Carlisle.

She was born in 1934 in Wilkes Barre, PA, daughter of the late James and Ruth Murray.

Claire was married to Carroll (Brehmie) Brehm from 1954 till his passing in 1987. Claire was preceded in death by her brother James Murray.

She moved to Carlisle in 1952 after her high school graduation. Her junior year was spent in Japan, where her father was stationed in the Army.

She was a powerhouse of love, faith, and family life, pouring out selflessly at every opportunity. Warm, beautiful, cheerful, welcoming to all she met, Claire loved having a good time in the company of friends.

Claire's connection to St. Patrick's parish included stints as school cafeteria worker, extra ordinary minister, volunteering wherever needed, and daily mass attendee. She worked at Stoner Associates from 1987 till retiring to full-time Granny duties in 1994.

Her children: Chuck (Ann) of Wexford, PA, Chris of Carlisle, Cindy of Edgewater, MD, and Carol (Jack Pittaluga) of Sea Isle City, NJ, were blessed to have her at the center of their families.

Claire showered her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with endless love, rarely missing a birthday party or sporting event to cheer them on! Her greatest treasures are: Erin & Jason Picken (Reese & Axel), Drew Schleef (Levi & Claire), Zach & Kate Brehm (Maxxis, James, Genevieve & Marie), Franklin & Julia Pittaluga, Morgan & Seth Heller (James), Sam Brehm, Mollie Pittaluga, Conner Ciecierski, Thomas Waring, and Josh Waring.

Relatives and friends will be received Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, Funeral Mass 11 AM, followed by a reception lunch and celebration of life at the church Parish Activity Center. Interment at St. Patrick's cemetery will be private.

Claire supported a variety of charities. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to your favorite local charity or contact family for more specific options.

