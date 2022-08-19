Claire Garrity, 89, of Carlisle, passed away Aug. 12 in Manassas, VA. Born in Sanford, Maine, she studied theology at the Ursuline Nuns at St. Mary's School in Lewiston, ME. She then served in the U.S. Army, where she met her husband, John. They married and ultimately settled in Carlisle. Claire was a dedicated member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, serving the parish for 40 years. She was an antique button collector, appraiser, competitor and judge of national competitions. She is survived by her daughters: Julie Fanning of Bristow, VA, and Maureen (husband, Eugene) Thompson of Reston, VA; one grandson, John (Jack) Thompson; one sister Ernestine Lovell, of Sanford, ME, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John P. Garrity, and 11 siblings. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle at 10:30am on November 22nd. A private burial with military honors will follow at 1:30 pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.