Clair George "June" Westhafer, Jr., age 94, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at West Shore Hospital. Born August 13, 1927 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Ruth E. (McCartney) and Clair G. Westhafer, Sr. June retired as a supervisor from Rogale Inc., where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid hunter. June and his wife loved attending community events at the New Kingstown Fire Company and taking numerous bus trips all over the country. June was preceded in death by his wife, Edna E. (Bricker) Westhafer; three siblings, Vance and Elwood Westhafer and Pearl Walters. He is survived by his daughter, Kay Humes and husband Richard of Mechanicsburg; sister, Pauline Sipe of Carlisle; granddaughter, Amanda Nale and husband Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Hudson and Elizabeth all of Mechanicsburg; three brothers-in-law, Richard, Kenneth, and Lee and his niece, Debra Welker. The family would like to thank the nurses with Southeastern Health Care at Home and the staff at West Shore Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 5, 2021 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service. Burial will take place in Trindle Spring Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to New Kingstown Fire Company, 277 N. Locust Point Rd., New Kingstown, PA 17072. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com