Cindy Murray

Cindy, 64, passed away on July 7, from complications of heart surgery. She is the daugh-ter of Margaret E. Huber of Mechanicsburg and the late H. Ronald Huber.

She was born in NY, but graduated from Stroudsburg PA HS, then Shippensburg Univ with a finance degree. Her parents were educators and she had the passion, later obtaining a teaching certificate and ultimately her Masters. She taught seventh grade math at Middle School West and Eagle View Middle School in the CV School District for 28 years.

Cindy loved to cook, golf, travel, read, take long walks and any trips to the beach. She treasured her friends, often mentioning how fortunate she was. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.

In addition to her mother, Cindy is survived by her husband, Rob, son, Joe (Fallon), grandchildren, Aaron and Ruth and daughter, Jill. Also, sister Karen Downing (Mark) of Oak Ridge, TN and brother Matt (Janet) of Wilkesboro, NC plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.