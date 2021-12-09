Cindy J. Tubbs

 Skip to main content
Cindy Jo Durff Tubbs, 62, of Carlisle, passed away on December 5, 2021, at home. She was born March 1, 1959, in Chambersburg and was a daughter of the late Esther M. (Fickes) Stone and Robert G. Durff. Cindy attended Big Spring and Carlisle High Schools and later earned her GED. Cindy's 40 plus years of employment included McCoy Electronics, Mt. Holly Springs, Ross Distribution, and most recently Scalles Restaurant in Carlisle She is survived by four sisters, Delores (husband James) Wolford of Carlisle and Beverly Kyle, Evelyn Killian, and Sarah Kough, all of Newville and three nephews. Cindy especially loved her cats, Timmy and Tommy. A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Philip Steele officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

