Christine D Albert

March 08, 1936- March 20, 2023

Christine Dorthy Albert, 87, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM with her daughter George-Ann by her side. She was born March 8, 1936, in Gardners to the late Chester and Pheobe Jane (Chronister) Albert. She was the widow of George Edward Albert of 30 years.

Christine enjoyed her time at the Salvation Army’s center for 4 years where she enjoyed socializing with others. She then moved to adult daycare for 3 years and enjoyed her time there as well. She enjoyed riding the public transit and socializing with other people. Christine was a member of the Mt. Victory Church in Gardners and she loved the members there. She enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing stories from her younger years of being a bad girl, stealing work, wearing makeup and jewelry, and going out with her girlfriends. She just loved people and chatting. Everyone loved her.

Then along came Rubi. Rubi stole our hearts, and we just could not be without her. She was mothers’ companion and they always slept on the couch together.

Surviving is her children, George Edward Sweeney of Norfolk, VA, and his girlfriend, Eli Bethan Courtt; Christina (Shannon) Miller Wright of Knoxville, TN; and George Ann Sweger of Carlisle; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Christine was preceded in death by her daughters, Loretta Mae Rose and Lois Marshal, and great grandson, Landyn.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Tom Phillips officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Mt. Victory Cemetery, Gardners. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.