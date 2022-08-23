Christine A. Ramond

September 11, 1979- August 20, 2022

Christine A. Ramond, age 42, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born September 11, 1979, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Michael and Mariella (Meggers) McNally.

Christine worked as a Licensed Professional Counselor at the Cumberland County Prison for over 10 years and was formally employed with the Lebanon VA. She enjoyed spending time laughing with friends and family, gardening, mosaics, and animals, most especially cats. Her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her amazing son.

In addition to her parents, Christine is survived by her husband Courtney C. Ramond; son Tyler C Ramond; sister Laura McNally of Atlanta, GA along with numerous other relatives and friends. Christine was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Gilden.

A memorial service will be held at 7 PM for Christine on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Butch Walker Foundation, PO Box 12801, Columbia, SC 29211, autumnleavesproject.app.neoncrm.com or to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.