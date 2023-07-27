Christina earned a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Bucknell University in 1970 and a master's in English from Bucknell in 1978. She started her professional career in 1970 as an English teacher in Milton, PA, where she taught 6th through 9th grade students. She taught at Milton until 1978, and then spent many years working in higher education as an administrator. In addition to her administrative roles, she was an adjunct faculty member at Muhlenburg College (1987-1989) and Cedar Crest College (1981-1986), both in Allentown, PA. Christina spent the last nearly 25 years of her professional career at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA. She retired from Dickinson in 2014, as the Associate Vice President for College Advancement and Associate Provost for Academic Affairs. She cherished her relationships with colleagues and took great pride in her work.

Christina - Chris, or Grandma Chris to many - was an incredibly intelligent, strong, and generous person. She taught her children, and their children, to be inquisitive and independent. She was magical in the way she made those around her feel loved. She gave selflessly to her family and her friends in every way, and always. She made time for the people she loved despite having many responsibilities. She was creative and had an excellent eye for design. She worked side by side with her husband, Cork, on the restoration of an 1860 farmhouse outside of Millerstown that was their home. Christina continued with restoration projects the couple had planned even after Cork's death in 2006. She loved gardening and had a wealth of knowledge about flowers and herbs. She was an avid reader. She loved to play Scrabble and rarely lost a game; she enjoyed playing in Scrabble tournaments for many years and cherished equally games at home with her family. Christina was most driven by her love for family and friends. She will be sadly missed by so many whose lives she has touched and molded. Christina is survived by her two daughters: Betsy Van Buskirk, of Lewisburg, and Katherine Oliver and her husband, Christopher, of Pennsylvania Furnace; her grandson, Aaron Van Buskirk and his wife, Amanda, and their son, Clayton, of Waltham, MA; her granddaughters: Guinevere Oliver, of Falls Church, VA, and Tegan Oliver, of Pennsylvania Furnace. Also surviving are her sister, Dianne Powers, of Lewisburg, and her brother, Marc Powers and his wife, Audrey, of Trumansburg, NY.