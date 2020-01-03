Christina Minich

Christina "Tina" Minich, age 52 of Shermans Dale, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. Born July 26, 1967 in Harrisburg, PA she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Donna Lee (Failor) Weber.
Tina was employed for over 32 years as a Property Claims Adjuster with Erie Insurance. She enjoyed reading, crafting and going to craft shows and fairs with her friends, camping with her close campground family, volunteering at fundraisers at the local firehouse with her husband, playing Skee-Ball and taking hikes especially with her fur family; her four golden retrievers Sophie, Chloe, Lucy and Hannah.
Tina is survived by her husband Gregory R. Minich, two brothers Joseph C. Weber, Jr. and wife Jodi of Shermans Dale; Mark Weber and wife Renee of Marysville; a sister Angela Weber of Carlisle; 7 nieces and nephews, a great niece and a great nephew.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 10th at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Young's Church Cemetery in Shermans Dale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011; Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Inc. www.nationalshare.org; or to Shermans Dale Community Fire Company, 5450 Spring Road, Shermans Dale, PA 17090. www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com