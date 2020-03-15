Christina Mary LaBarge

Christina Mary LaBarge

{{featured_button_text}}

Christina Mary LaBarge, 57, of Fayetteville, died Friday, March 13, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Christina LaBarge, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
First Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Fogelsanger-Bricker F.H. & Crematorium Remembrance Chapel
116 W. King Street
SHIPPENSBURG, PA 17257
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Second Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker F.H. & Crematorium Remembrance Chapel
116 W. King Street
SHIPPENSBURG, PA 17257
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Second Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker F.H. & Crematorium Remembrance Chapel
116 W. King Street
SHIPPENSBURG, PA 17257
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News