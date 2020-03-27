Christian L. McCalister, Jr., 80, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Messiah Village. He was the beloved husband of Barbara McCalister.
Born in Cumberland County, PA, he was the son of the late Christian and Bessie McCalister. Christian worked as a mechanic for more than 30 years. He enjoyed auto racing, working in his yard, and spending time with friends and family. Christian was a remarkable man who gave generously to his church, his family, and his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Christian is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; a son, Christian, III and his wife Diane of Mt. Holly Springs; a daughter, Lisa Cornbower and her husband Wesley of Seven Valleys; a sister Ruth McCalister of Shermans Dale; grandchildren, Melissa Andrews, Eric McCalister, and Alyson Esteves; great-grandchildren, Cody Moreno, Ruben Moreno, and Alexis Esteves. In addition to his parents, brothers, Paul, Charles, John and Donald McCalister; and sisters, Esther Donnelly, Mary Negley, Emma Eslinger, Minnie Cameron and Betty Paulus, preceded him in death.
Private graveside services will be held at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
