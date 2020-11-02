Christian E. Metzger, 86, of Newville passed away Friday October 23, 2020 in his home.

He was born June 22, 1934 in Harrisburg, the son of William H. and Sarah Mowery Metzger.

He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Adams Metzger.

He had proudly served in the US Army, and had retired from Carlisle Tire and Rubber where he had been a general foreman.

He was a member of Doubling Gap First Church of God, where he served as a Deacon, the Gobin National Guard, and served at the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cumberland County. He belonged to Whirl Away Square Dance Club in Carlisle, and loved camping and spent 8 years RVing full time.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Craig Metzger and his wife Wendy of Gardners, and Brian Metzger and wife Teresa of Carlisle, three grandchildren Wesley Metzger of

Boiling Springs, Andrew Metzger of Denver, CO, and Cristen Metzger of Gardners; and one brother Allen Metzger of Marysville.

He was preceded in death by four brothers.