Chester W. Schlusser, Jr., 88 of Carlisle, born December 18, 1932 in Shermans Dale, to the late Ethel & Chester Schlusser, Sr. Chester passed away at home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 surrounded by his family. Chet was raised with a strong work ethic and was an industrious and productive presence in the community until dementia robbed him of his ability to work. A graduate of Perry Joint High School, he proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Upon returning from the military he started his own construction company Schlusser Enterprises, Inc. He built churches, bridges and many residential properties, including Schlusser Village in Carlisle. He built, owned and operated Winchester Garden Apartments, along with his wife. He loved showing his "red" tractor at Tractor Shows and training and riding his Quarter Horses.