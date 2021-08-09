Chester Leroy Swank

Chester L. Swank, Jr. was born September 23, 1944. The only child of the late Chester and Helen Swank, he was raised in New Cumberland, PA and graduated from Cedar Cliff High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent three years serving, including time in Germany that was a cherished lifelong memory. After returning home, Chet began his career at the PA Department of Commerce, then People's Drug Store, later moving on to United Telephone Company/Sprint. He retired from Sprint in 1998. In 1966, Chet met the love of his life, Eleanor Ann Steele. After just four months, Chet and Ellie were married on October 21. Their son Ty (wife Amy) was born in 1968, followed by daughter Tara in 1973.

In his life, Chet enjoyed fishing, coaching Ty's Little League teams, watching baseball and golf, listening to music from the '50s and '60s, watching game shows, searching for the best deals at every store, volunteering at the school and his church, and relaxing in his beloved comfy chair! But perhaps his favorite pastime was telling anyone who would listen about his five grandchildren, whom he loved, spoiled, and bragged about whenever possible. Luke (20), Aidan (19), Maggie (17), Holden (15), and John (15) were the apple of his eye and were fortunate to have had such an amazing Pappy Chet.

Chet took pleasure in simple things-taking drives by the lake in Boiling Springs, a good meal, spending time with his family, and quietly doing what he could to improve the lives of others. He never wanted to be the center of attention, but his generosity and philanthropy have had an impact on many in our community. We ask that you honor his life by spending time with the ones you love, and in lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to his church, St. John Lutheran (P.O. Box 46 Boiling Springs, PA 17007) or South Middleton School District (memo: Activity Fund 135) to benefit BSHS MiniThon for Four Diamonds (4 Academy St. Suite 100 Boiling Springs, PA 17007). A celebration of Chet's life will be held at 7:00 on Thursday, August 12 at St. John Lutheran Church, 111 Walnut St. Boiling Springs. Visitation will begin at 6:00, and casual dress is encouraged.