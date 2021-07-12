Chester F. Kamowski Jr.

Chester Francis Kamowski Jr., age 83 of Carlisle, passed away July 9, 2021 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. Born October 22, 1937 in Nanticoke, PA, the son of the late Chester F. and Bridget (Walsh) Kamowski.

Chester was a retired Senior Loan Officer for Dauphin Deposit Trust Company, a member and elder of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, and an avid coin collector. He was a US Air Force Veteran having served in the reserves from 1955 - 1968. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids and traveled all over the country to watch them play sports.

Chester is survived by his wife, Joan E. (McKillip) Kamowski; they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in December. He is also survived by a son, Stephen Kamowski and wife, Katherine, Camp Hill; daughter, Pamela, and husband Robert Merwine, Carlisle; grandchildren Tabitha Merwine, Kelsie, and husband Nicholas McKenzie, and Brice Merwine and wife, Sarah; sister, Joan Willits, Carlisle; and brother, Robert Kamowski and wife, Linda, and niece and nephews, Carlisle.

Family will receive friends on Saturday July 17, 2021 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 3240 Spring Road, Carlisle.

He will be laid to rest at Letort Cemetery.