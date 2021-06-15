Chester A. Riley III

Lt. Col. Chester Arthur "Chet" Riley III, USMC Ret., died June 11, 2021, peacefully and fearlessly, at home, surrounded by his family. He was 69.

Born June 14, 1951, in La Grande, Ore., to Roe Adeline (Hunsaker) and Chester A. "Jack" Riley Jr., he was raised near Seattle in the town of Kent, Wash., where he graduated from Kent-Meridian Senior High School in 1969. After earning a B.S. in Accounting in 1976 from the University of Puget Sound, he entered the United States Marine Corps, which he proudly served for 23 years.

His service took him to Louisiana, Virginia, Okinawa and California, where he received an M.S. in Financial Management from the Naval Postgraduate School at Monterey in 1982. He completed Command & Staff College at Marine Corps University, Quantico, Va., in 1991. He was Comptroller/Facilities Director for the USMC Recruiting Command in Washington, 1992-1996; Legislative Assistant for Defense Issues for U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter as a Brookings Institute Fellow, 1996; and Head for all Marine Corps Appropriations Issues before the U.S. Congress for the Secretary of the Navy, 1996-1999.

He was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal. It was his great honor to be a Marine and he loved his Marine Corps brethren. Semper Fi and Oorah!