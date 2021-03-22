Cheryl D. Smith (Wilson) of Conway, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly on February 22, 2021 at the age of 69, due to a heart attack precipitated by a recurrent cancer.

Cheryl was born in Ligonier PA as first among five children to Gerald and Eleanor Smith, longtime residents of Newville PA. She was predeceased by her father, brother James Smith, and sister Susan George. She is survived by her beloved husband John Wilson of Conway MA, her mother Eleanor Smith, sister Patricia George and husband Dale, brother William Smith and wife Judy, all of Carlisle PA. She is further survived by brother-in-law Thomas George and wife Cecelia of West Bolyston MA, sister-in-law Brenda Smith of Mt. Holly Springs PA, many nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children.

Cheryl graduated from Uxbridge High School in Uxbridge MA and received her LPN at the David D. Fanning School. She worked as a nurse for nearly 2 decades at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester MA, where she also assisted in design of their diabetes education program. Cheryl later earned her RN from Franklin County Community College and an FNP from UMass - Amherst. When still pursuing her RN and FNP degrees she developed and directed the original Diabetes Educational Support Group for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, MA. Cheryl later developed, and for many years directed, the Nursing Center program for the Council on Aging in Amherst MA.