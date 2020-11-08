Charlotte Ruth Casto, 81, of Carlisle, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Carlisle, PA, on April 12, 1939, to the late C. Lloyd and Bertha M. Hess Ryder. She was married to the love of her life, Dale Casto, for 34 years until he passed on May 16, 1991.

She loved God with all of her heart. Family, friends, and her church family meant the most to her. Ruth was a very faithful member of the Hickorytown United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She sang in the choir and used her musical talents to play the piano for her church.

Interment will be in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle, PA.