Charlotte Rockwell Raymond

She was born in 1924 on a farm outside of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, and spent her life spreading love and joy to all who were blessed to know her. Armed only with a high school diploma and her determination, she rose from the ranks of secretary at Letterkenny Army Depot to senior administrative positions in the federal government. Her last position was with the National Science Foundation in Washington DC, and she loved recalling how she worked “just a half a block from the White House.” Upon retirement, she moved to her beloved St Simons Island, Georgia, where she volunteered for decades with Hospice, well into her 90s. She particularly enjoyed the time she spent visiting with her patients. She was an avid golfer and active member of historic Christ Church Frederica, where she served on various guilds. Later in life, she returned to her native Pennsylvania and spent her final years at Green Ridge Village in Newville, where she continued her love for knitting and devotion to her family.