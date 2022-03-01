Charlotte G. Kinney, 79 of Carlisle died February 19, 2022 in her home.

Born on December 26, 1942 in Warsaw NY, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Marian Smith Kinney.

Charlotte received her BS in 1964 and her MS in Education in 1984 from the State University of New York College at Oneonta. She also earned a Masters degree with the Evangelical Seminary in 2020. She taught English in China for many years. Lt. Col Kinney served in the US. Army for 29 years, starting in the Womans Army Corp.

Surviving is her son, Jeff Geer, Tacoma WA.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday March 4, 2022 in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle PA. There will be a service and burial held in Warsaw, NY at a later date.

