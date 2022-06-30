Charlotte E. Rice

June 11, 1924- June 28, 2022

Charlotte E. Rice, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on June 28, 2022.

She was 98 years old. Charlotte was born on June 11, 1924 in Newville. She was a daughter of the late Harry J. and Lillian Russell Young.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Smith (husband Dan) of Carlisle, and her brother Harry C. Young (wife Connie) of Newville; three grandsons Edward Brownewell (wife Gelen), Michael Brownawell, Bryon Jumper and ten great-grandchildren, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Cyrus Rice who passed in February 2000; and a sister Maxine Brooks.

Charlotte had worked as a nurses aid at the former Claremont Nursing Home. She also cared for children in her home.

A viewing will be held Friday July 1, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service with Pastor Philip Steele officiating will be held in the funeral home Friday at 11 AM. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank Grane Hospice for their special care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospise, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.