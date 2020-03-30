Charlotte E. Carlin

Charlotte E. (Smith) Carlin, 96, of Newville, passed away March 27, 2020 at her home.
She was the widow of Philip J. Carlin, and was the retired owner of Laurel Run Lodge, Landisburg.
She was a charter member of the Carlisle Eagles Lodge Auxiliary and was a member of the Newville American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children: Phyllis "Teedee" E. Dechene, Newville and Philip "Flip" J. Carlin, Jr. (and his wife, Yvonne), Newville; one sister: Dottie Jane Linard, Maytown; one brother: Dennis Smith, Blain; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration will be scheduled when it is safe for large gatherings.
Burial will be in Restland Cemetery beside her husband.
Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., Loysville, is handling the arrangements.
