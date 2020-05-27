Charlotte A. Graham

Charlotte Ann (Dyarman) Graham, of Camp Hill, was set free from her two-year affliction with cancer on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Charlotte was born on September 29, 1944, and was one of the 12 children of the late Charles and Margaret Dyarman of Shippensburg. She was the widow of Stanley P. Graham and is survived by sons; Travis R. Graham of Camp Hill and Keith A. Graham, daughter-in-law Linda, granddaughter Azure, and grandson Renton of Harrisburg. She is also survived by 7 siblings. Charlotte was a housewife and was also a school crossing guard for Camp Hill Borough for 19 years. Due to COVID restrictions, family only is invited to the graveside service at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle on Monday, June 1st at 11:00 am, to not only mourn the loss of a woman well loved, but also to celebrate a life well lived. Each attendee is asked to bring fresh-cut flowers from his/her yard as a tribute to Charlotte's love of flowers and gardening.