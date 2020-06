Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Charles William Mitchell II, 62, of Enola, who passed away on March 21, 2020 , Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Carlisle Church of God 458 N. College St. Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be in the Letort cemetery 1198 Claremont Rd. Carlisle, PA. 17015.