Charles Russell Altland, Jr., went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2022.

He was born May 30, 1927, in York the son of the late Charles and Violet Altland of Dover.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Gloria Smith Altland, of Dover. He is also survived by two children, LuAnn Altland (Edward Harbold) of Dillsburg and James Altland (Sue) of Vermont, and Steve Morret, son in law. He was preceded in death by two children, Charlie Altland, III of Dover and his daughter, Nancy Altland Morret, of Dillsburg. Together they have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in which they loved spending time with.

Russ and Gloria were the proprietors of Dillsburg Sheet Metal Works where Russ spent most of his time. He was a good craftsman, knew his trade well and worked tirelessly helping others in the community with heating and plumbing problems. Russ was also a skilled sheet metal mechanic, installing many of the tin roofs in Dillsburg. His craft and his personality will be greatly missed.

Russ loved hunting and the outdoors. He loved spending time with family and having a good steak. Russ was in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS LST 219, serving from May 1945 through August 1946. He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Rossville, PA and a member of the NRA. Russ was a pleasure to be around and will be missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church, St. Michael's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 32, Rossville, PA 17358.

Services will be held at a later date. Please check www.cocklinfuneralhome.com for further updates and to sign an online guestbook.