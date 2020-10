Charles R. Miller, 81, of Carlisle, died Monday, October 26, 2020. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial with military honors will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens. For a complete obituary please visit www.Since1853.com.