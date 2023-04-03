Charles Robert "Bob" Burns, Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home in Carlisle, Cumberland Co., PA. Bob was the husband of Sarah A. (Schroeder) Burns, whom he married in 1981. He was the son of the late Charles R. and Janet A. (Paulsgrove) Burns and the step-son of the late Bobbie D. Miller. Bob was a 1966 graduate of Fleetwood Area School District and a 1970 graduate of Kutztown State College, where he obtained a degree in Geography and Earth Science. Following graduation from KSC, Bob taught Science in grades 7- 9 at Twin Valley School District. Bob was a US Army Veteran, having served overseas in Germany during peacetime. Upon returning stateside, Bob returned to KSC for one semester where he took further Geography courses. It was in one of those courses that he met his future wife. A lifelong learner, Bob continued his education at Penn State University - Main Campus, obtaining a master's degree in Geography. He was later employed as a Community Planner by the Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington, W VA. While in Huntington, Bob earned a Computer Science degree at Marshall University, and went on to work in the field of Information /Technology. He last worked as a Systems Administrator at the Army War College until retiring in 2013. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed the beach, cooking, traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, and was a fan of the Kilmarnock (Scottish) Soccer Team. He was a member of Carlisle Fish and Game, the West Shore Sportsmen Association, and the NRA. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Burns of Carlisle, a sister Susan, wife of Les Lepako of Everett, Bedford Co.; a sister-in-law Linda M., widow of William H. Schroeder of Stony Run, Berks Co., several nephews, a niece, several cousins, and 3 stepsisters: Lois Reistroffer, Donna Strohm, and Sandra Kohler, all of Kutztown, Berks Co., PA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA, with Pastor Robert Ziehmer officiating. Visitation with the family beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial, with military honors, following service in New Bethel Church Cemetery, Kempton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Project Share Food Pantry, sent to 5 N. Orange St., Suite 4, Carlisle, PA 17013, OR to the New Bethel Church Memorial Fund, sent to 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Online condolences recorded at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.