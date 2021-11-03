 Skip to main content
Charles Richard Boyles, Jr.

Charles Richard Boyles Jr., 62, of Newville, PA, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:30 PM in the Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road, Carlisle, PA, 17015 with Rev. William E. Pipp and Rev. Steve Salisbury officiating. A viewing will be held at 11:00 AM until the time of service and Burial will be held in Springville Cemetery, Boiling Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.

