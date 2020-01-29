Charles R. Redline, 95, of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born June 10, 1937 in Bloomsburg to the late Richard and Elsie (Eyer) Redline and was the widower of Shirley M. (Williams) Redline.

Charles honorably served his country during WWII in the Army Air Corps. He was employed by St. Patrick Catholic Church and School for many years before his retirement.

Charles is survived by his two sons, Paul N. Redline of Boiling Springs and James C. Redline of Dillsburg; one sister, Shirley Fenstermacher of Chambersburg; one brother, Eugene (wife Denisea) Redline of Columbia County; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Bruce Fensterbush officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Bloomsburg. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Vista, 1073 York Road Dillsburg, PA 17019.

