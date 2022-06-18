Charles Perrine

Charles Henry Perrine

June 01, 1940- May 07, 2022

Colonel Charles (Chuck) Henry Perrine, retired US Army, died May 7, 2022 in Brandon, FL. He was born on June 1, 1940, in Bryn Mawr, PA to Katherine Ida (nee Barber) and Robert Kirby Perrine.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Naomi Surfus Perrine; sister, Barbara Jane Tackett; daughters, Eleanor Mills Wehner (Jon) and Sarah Elizabeth Perrine (Gary Hunter); stepson, Jesse Pearson (Reenia); grandchildren, Jonathan, William and Lydia Wehner, and Ashley and Lily Pearson; nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elaine Lent.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service in honor of Chuck's life on Saturday July 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Allenberry Event Center in Boiling Springs, PA as requested by the family instead of the First United Church of Christ in Carlisle, PA with the family greeting friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Event Center.

A luncheon will follow the services at the Allenberry Resort.

Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery

The family is forever grateful for all the prayers, skilled care, cooked meals, comfort, and generous support from relatives, friends, doctors, nurses, administrators, personal care providers and Hospice workers.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Samaritan Fellowship P.O. Box 495 Carlisle, PA 17013 or any of the National Alzheimer's research charities.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W.Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

To sign the guestbook for the family please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.