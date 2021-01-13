Charles Paul Rhinehart Sr., 68, of Gardners, PA passed away January 11, 2021 in the UPMC Harrisburg. He was born July 1, 1952 in Carlisle to the late Franklin and Gladys (Minnich) Rhinehart Sr.

Charles worked for Ahlstrom Filtration, LLC as a drill operator. He was a member and former commander and Vice President of the South Mountain American Legion, Post 674, Sons of Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 1299. An avid sports fan, Charles loved all Pittsburgh sports teams. He volunteered as a Mt. Holly Springs baseball coach for all age groups. In Charles' spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was the best father and grandfather you could find.

Surviving are his loving sons, Charles Rhinehart Jr. of Camp Hill, Brian Rhinehart of Carlisle and Dustin Rhinehart of Gardners; grandchildren, Paige, Hunter, Robby, Emma, Faith and Wyatt; siblings, Franklin Rhinehart Jr., Constantine Sherriff and Alice Frey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.