Charles M. Storm

November 26, 1941- May 29, 2022

Charles M. Storm age 80, of Boiling Springs, PA passed away May 29, 2022, in Carlisle PA. He was born November 26, 1941, in Fillmore, Indiana. He was the son of Lloyd G. Storm and Mary A. Hostetler.

Charles served our Country in the Indiana Army National Guard for 7 years. He worked for IBM as an Industrial Engineer for 32 years before his retirement. Charles was a 43-year member of the Temple # 47 Masonic Lodge in Greencastle, Indiana.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid outdoorsman. During the 60's he enjoyed drag racing in his treasured car "Charlie Horse". Charlie also enjoyed riding his Harley and cruising in his T- Bird. Mostly he loved spending time with his family and close friends.

Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years , Myra (Case) Storm, son Michael Storm of Boiling Springs and daughter Wendy (Storm) Beitler and her husband Jeremy, of Newville, PA , Grandson Porter Beitler of Newville, PA and a sister, Wanda Wilson of Mooresville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Storm.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Charles on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA with Military Honors.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013.

