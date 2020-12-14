 Skip to main content
Charles Lee Howe

Charles Lee Howe

Charles Lee Howe, age 77 of Carlisle, passed away December 8, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. Born March 5, 1943 in Carlisle, son of the late Norman and Verna (Scheffer) Howe.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

