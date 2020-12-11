Charles L. Hursen

Chuck L. Hursen, age 85, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born in Pittsburgh on March 2, 1935 to the late James L. and Gertrude Steinsdoerfer Hursen.

Chuck was a retired account's executive in the advertising field working for various corporations. He also was a Tip Staffer for Judge Wesley Oler in Cumberland County. Chuck was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a graduate of Duquesne University Class of 1958.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan Cavanaugh Hursen, son, Neil J. Hursen, Carlisle, two daughters; Sheila M. Miller (husband Christopher), Erin L Adams (Keith), both of Carlisle, his brother, Michael D. Hursen, Providence, RI, his four loving grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jeremy Adams, and Aaron and Patrick Miller.