Charles J. Robinson, 80, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at home with family by his side. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Walnut Bottom and was a son of the late John Robinson, Sr. and Pearl (Davidson) Robinson. Charles was married to the late Clara Mae (Reeder) Robinson who died on December 6, 2011.

Charles graduated from Big Spring High School in 1958 and began working for Piezo Crystal Co. in Carlisle where he worked for many years as a supervisor. He retired from Dickinson College where he was employed from 1988 to 2003. Charles was a member Carlisle Lodge No. 260, The Mechanicsburg Club, Carlisle Eagles, White Circle, Senior Eight Ball Pool League and the Walnut Bottom Rod & Gun Club.

He is survived by one son, Dale L. Robinson of Carlisle, two daughters, Tracy R. (Alan) Reich of Gardners and Robin S. Robinson of Carlisle, one brother John H. Robinson, Jr. of Walnut Bottom, two granddaughters, Paige M. Robinson of Carlisle and Morgan R. Reich of Gardeners, one grandson Hayden A. Reich of Gardners and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.