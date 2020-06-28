× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles J. O'Hara, 89, of Carlisle, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 14, 1931 in Cumberland County to the late Charles and Hettie (Christ) O'Hara.

Charles was a U.S. Army veteran of the 11th Airborne Division serving as military police at SHAPE Military Headquarters in Paris, France. He worked as a mechanic in the forklift industry before his retirement. Charles was a race car owner at Silver Spring Speedway where he built his own vehicles. He had a love for racing, especially Nascar and attended the Daytona 500 for 50 years. He was very handy and could be relied on to fix anything including electrical, carpentry, and plumbing. He was a lifetime member of the Mechanicsburg Club.