Charles Henry Perrine

He graduated with Honors from Lower Merion High School, outside Philadelphia, then from Bowdoin College in Maine, where he was active in Sigma Nu Fraternity and ROTC. He later earned two Masters' Degrees from Penn State University, one in Mathematics (1968); and one in Public Administration (1989). In 1962 Chuck started his military career as 2nd Lieutenant, United States Army. It included service in the Vietnam War; Professor Mathematics, USMA, West Point, NY, (also coaching Lacrosse); Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Field Artillery, Ordnance, Company Command, Battalion Commander, during eight tours in Germany, where Chuck was instrumental in the United States' winning of the Cold War. After Germany, Chuck graduated from the US Army War College, Carlisle, PA and then spent four years as Director of Productivity and Maintenance at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA. Colonel Perrine's military honors include the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star Medal, two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Following his retirement from the military in 1988, Chuck was a Financial Analyst for 12 years for Pennsylvania's Legislative, Budget and Finance Committee, serving as team leader for field audits of the State Police, Turnpike Commission, Assisted Living Services, and more. By retiring on the Yellow Breeches, a trout stream in Boiling Springs, PA, he indulged his lifelong passion for fly fishing. He was an outdoorsman, a fisherman and an expert fly tier. His tied flies were works of art. Having spent his formative years on his grandparents' farm in Keeseville, NY, he kayaked, canoed, tubed, camped, hiked, and skied cross-country, and later loved riding his Harley motorcycle in the mountains. During winters, Chuck constructed model ships and boats. He was a patron of the arts, collecting carvings, paintings, and folk art by local artists. A tireless student of history, a stack of nonfiction books always nearby, Chuck gave the best tours of the Gettysburg Battlefield, and treasured his visits to Normandy and Verdun. He loved baseball and he loved his dogs and cats. From 2000 to 2007, Chuck was the bread dough maker, firewood supplier, and general assistant at Salamandra's, working tirelessly to help Sally achieve her dream of owning her own restaurant. Active as a community volunteer, Chuck devoted himself to Samaritan Fellowship Ministry, providing resources for emergency aid to people in the Carlisle area. He assisted CARES in administering to people who are homeless and worked with Todd Baird Lindsey, benefitting people who are elderly with services for independence. He worked out at the YMCA for 35 years and with his wife Judy, he swam miles and miles. Chuck will be missed by all who knew him; his was a life well-lived.